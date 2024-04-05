Thrive in the Platform Age

Platform marketing is complex. Roar Global empowers teams to excel with tailored marketing products and services.

We are trusted by Global Brands.

Building for the
Platform Age

Roar Global is a conglomerate of marketing businesses, all working together to empower companies to thrive in the platform age.

Through our diverse portfolio of businesses, we offer a full suite of services including content production, digital media buying tools, analytics and data consultancy, UGC solutions, performance marketing, and team augmentation.

With a team of over 100 experts across the APAC region, Roar Global is uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern platform marketing and achieve lasting success.

Market Presence

Innovate Globally, 
Grow Exponentially

With a presence spanning multiple regions, we combine platform expertise with local market understanding to craft innovative strategies that propel businesses forward.

Revenue Generated

$500 Mn

Through our services, we’ve contributed to generating $500 million in client revenue. Our track record speaks for itself.

Monthly Ad Impressions

5 Bn

Each month, we enable the delivery of over 5 billion ad impressions, significantly boosting client visibility across platforms.

Team Across APAC

100+

With over 100 team members strategically positioned across the APAC region, we leverage local insights and global expertise to drive client success.

Global Brands Supported

5,000

We serve over 5,000 client brands worldwide, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and innovation across diverse markets.

Solutions

Our Expertise,
Your Solutions:
A Perfect Match

Unlock unparalleled success across the platform marketing supply chain with our comprehensive solutions in media sales, content production, analytics, team augmentation and UGC.

Media Sales

Buy Media better on platforms like Meta, LinkedIn, Google and TikTok with our premium support, local currency invoicing, strategic consultation and in market training.

Platform Content

Elevate your platform content with our comprehensive content production services, creating compelling narratives that resonate across digital touchpoints.

Measurement & Analytics

Optimize your platform performance with our advanced analytics and measurement consultancy, delivering detailed insights and actionable data to enhance your marketing strategies.

User Generated Content

Build trust and authentic engagement with customers through user-generated content, enhancing brand credibility and creating a stronger digital presence.

Team Augmentation

Expand your own platform capabilities with our specialized team augmentation services, providing certified professionals to strengthen your marketing efforts across platforms.

Businesses

The Platform Marketing 
Partners You Need

Every Roar Global brand in our network operates with its own dedicated team and distinct expertise, perfectly poised to deliver tailored solutions.

Buy Platform Media Better

Roar AdX is our media sales brand, offering expert media buying solutions on global platforms like Meta. We help brands optimize media buying with localized support, tailored invoicing, advanced training, and premium support.

Tailored Content for Every Platform

Roar Media specializes in producing high-impact, platform-specific content at scale for global brands and agencies, driving engagement and results across digital platforms.

Hire Top 1% Remote Talent from Asia’s Exclusive Network

Roar Apex connects you with highly vetted marketing and tech talent from Asia, with experience at top global companies like Google, IBM, Mastercard, and Uber, at 60% less than US rates.

Drive Success with Certified Google Marketing Experts

3P Media turns clicks into customers, boosts sales, and measures impact with our Google Marketing Platform solutions. We provide expert support across Google Analytics, Ads, YouTube Ads, and Tag Manager to optimize and maximize your campaign performance.

The Largest UGC Marketplace for Australian E-Commerce Brands

Creator Flow powers your campaigns with high-impact user-generated content that drives conversions. With 400+ creators, we bring you compelling videos to engage your audience, boost brand visibility, and maximize ROI across social platforms.

Careers

Exceptional Talent, 
Outstanding Results

By bringing together the most passionate experts and fostering a collaborative culture, we deliver extraordinary outcomes. Certified as a Great Place to Work, our team thrives on innovation and excellence, ensuring we build the best marketing products and services. 

At Roar Global, our team comprises the best platform-certified experts, including Facebook Blueprint, Google Digital Garage, Google Analytics, and Bubble certifications. This deep expertise enables us to craft tailored strategies that maximize your brand’s presence and performance across digital platforms.

Discover the latest from 
Our Newsroom

3P Media
Oct 8, 2024

3P Media Supports Advertisers to Win Big in the Upcoming Peak Sales Seasons

Roar AdX
Aug 23, 2024

Roar AdX Strengthens Sri Lanka's Banking Sector with a Series of Meta Advertising Workshops.

Creator Flow
Jul 2, 2024

Roar Global Acquires Creator Flow, Australia's Largest UGC Platform

Roar Global
Jun 10, 2024

Roar Global celebrates a decade of digital excellence in the APAC Region

Roar Global
May 15, 2024

Roar AdX and 3P Media facilitate exclusive training sessions for Unilever Sri Lanka at Meta and Google Regional Offices in Singapore

Roar Global
Apr 5, 2024

Roar Global Appoints Dulanga Wydeman as Head of Legal

