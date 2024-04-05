Platform marketing is complex. Roar Global empowers teams to excel with tailored marketing products and services.
Roar Global is a conglomerate of marketing businesses, all working together to empower companies to thrive in the platform age.
Through our diverse portfolio of businesses, we offer a full suite of services including content production, digital media buying tools, analytics and data consultancy, UGC solutions, performance marketing, and team augmentation.
With a team of over 100 experts across the APAC region, Roar Global is uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern platform marketing and achieve lasting success.
With a presence spanning multiple regions, we combine platform expertise with local market understanding to craft innovative strategies that propel businesses forward.
Through our services, we’ve contributed to generating $500 million in client revenue. Our track record speaks for itself.
Each month, we enable the delivery of over 5 billion ad impressions, significantly boosting client visibility across platforms.
With over 100 team members strategically positioned across the APAC region, we leverage local insights and global expertise to drive client success.
We serve over 5,000 client brands worldwide, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth and innovation across diverse markets.
Unlock unparalleled success across the platform marketing supply chain with our comprehensive solutions in media sales, content production, analytics, team augmentation and UGC.
Buy Media better on platforms like Meta, LinkedIn, Google and TikTok with our premium support, local currency invoicing, strategic consultation and in market training.
Elevate your platform content with our comprehensive content production services, creating compelling narratives that resonate across digital touchpoints.
Optimize your platform performance with our advanced analytics and measurement consultancy, delivering detailed insights and actionable data to enhance your marketing strategies.
Build trust and authentic engagement with customers through user-generated content, enhancing brand credibility and creating a stronger digital presence.
Expand your own platform capabilities with our specialized team augmentation services, providing certified professionals to strengthen your marketing efforts across platforms.
Every Roar Global brand in our network operates with its own dedicated team and distinct expertise, perfectly poised to deliver tailored solutions.
Roar AdX is our media sales brand, offering expert media buying solutions on global platforms like Meta. We help brands optimize media buying with localized support, tailored invoicing, advanced training, and premium support.
Roar Media specializes in producing high-impact, platform-specific content at scale for global brands and agencies, driving engagement and results across digital platforms.
Roar Apex connects you with highly vetted marketing and tech talent from Asia, with experience at top global companies like Google, IBM, Mastercard, and Uber, at 60% less than US rates.
3P Media turns clicks into customers, boosts sales, and measures impact with our Google Marketing Platform solutions. We provide expert support across Google Analytics, Ads, YouTube Ads, and Tag Manager to optimize and maximize your campaign performance.
Creator Flow powers your campaigns with high-impact user-generated content that drives conversions. With 400+ creators, we bring you compelling videos to engage your audience, boost brand visibility, and maximize ROI across social platforms.
By bringing together the most passionate experts and fostering a collaborative culture, we deliver extraordinary outcomes. Certified as a Great Place to Work, our team thrives on innovation and excellence, ensuring we build the best marketing products and services.
At Roar Global, our team comprises the best platform-certified experts, including Facebook Blueprint, Google Digital Garage, Google Analytics, and Bubble certifications. This deep expertise enables us to craft tailored strategies that maximize your brand’s presence and performance across digital platforms.